CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There is a Red and Black Athletic Club high school basketball shootout that will be held at West Virginia State at the end of the month.

The shootout will be held on June 30th and July 1st.

Teams will compete all day that Thursday, starting with South facing Logan, and Winfield vs. Shady Spring at 10 am.

Games will be played all day, ending with St. Albans vs. Parkersburg and Woodrow vs. Scott at 5 o’clock that night.

Below is the full detailed schedule!

A coaching clinic will be held from 10-4 on Friday, with games going on that day too!