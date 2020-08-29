High School Football in Ohio officially begins

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Several area high school football teams opened up the 2020 season tonight, click on the video player above to see some of the top highlights and scores from our coverage area in the Buckeye State.

Watch as area teams Ironton, Coal Grove, and Fairland all picked up season-opening victories.

