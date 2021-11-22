All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

High school football quarterfinals are here

Posted:
high school football

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re in the high school football quarterfinals now, and we have three area teams still in the fight for the state title.

For Class AAA, Huntington will host county rival Cabell Midland.

On the other side of the bracket, it’s a battle between the number one and number two – Martinsburg and Bridgeport.

In Class AA, Poca will take on #16 seed Fairmont Senior, and Independence will face Bluefield.

And in Class A, it’s Ritchie County vs. Wheeling Central and Doddridge vs. Williamstown.

Check out the full updated brackets here.

If you would like to watch last week’s second round playoff highlights, you can do so here.

