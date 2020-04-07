High School Hoops: St. Albans Boys Holding out Hope of playing in Charleston

ST. ALBANS, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – With a 17-8 overall record and 2-1 mark in the postseason, Saint Albans boys basketball may have been the hottest team entering the state tournament. The WVSSAC put the tournament on hold due to COVID-19 concerns and now the Red Dragons are left wondering if this year’s squad will ever hit the court in the Capital City.

Saint Albans seniors Rodney Toler and Ethan Clay, and Sophomore Drew Reed were out getting shots up today –there isn’t a whole lot the team can do right now, except stay focused and ready.

This season saw the red dragons buy in to Coach Bryan England, and earn their first regional crown since 2004.

They now remain optimistic about getting the chance to play together again.

“They are just telling us to keep the ball in our hand, stay focused, stay prepared because it could happen if this virus clears up but we don’t know right now, Sophomore Drew Reed said.”

“Telling us to stay in the gym because you never know what can happen and he just wants us to be prepared so if they do bring it back we are ready, Senior Rodney Toler said.”

“It’s different I mean from the past four years basketball has been nonstop, you go in all season, you go in workouts, AAU you go in June ball it’s different to just not be able to be with your team, Senior Ethan Clay said.”

Schools across the state are closed until April 30th, at the moment the WVSSAC has not yet called off either the completion of the basketball season or the start of the spring sports season.