Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
The ‘Hero of Cologne’ receives his Bronze Star 75 years late
Top Stories
Family identifies 11-year-old Ohio girl hit and killed walking to bus stop
Top Stories
Yeager Airport celebrates Solar Energy Project Completion
Meeting brings people to the table to discuss scams, how to avoid them
Congresswoman: Drug deaths suspect allowed to roam free
No truce: Trump keeps up feud with California during visit
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Snow already falling along California-Nevada line
Top Stories
New tropical system brewing with possible impacts to southeast U.S.
Top Stories
Just how extreme has the 2019 heat been across the tri-state?
Rare Friday the 13th full moon happening this weekend
Big heat returning to the tri-state!
Donors urged to do their homework before donating toward Dorian relief efforts
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Lynx boss Cheryl Reeve chosen WNBA Executive of the Year
Top Stories
HBO to follow Arizona St, Florida, Penn St, Washington St
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: Crunching early season numbers
AP sources: 1 of Brown’s accusers has met with NFL
Fresh faces help West Virginia, Kansas start strong
Yankees get Stanton back on cusp of clinching AL East
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
High School Sports
Students, workers wear maroon to honor Roane County football player
9/13 Friday Night High School Sports Zone Part 3 of 3
9/13 Friday Night High School Sports Zone Part 2 of 3
Friday Night High School Sportszone Part 1 of 3
Poca Boys Soccer Wins in Shut Out in First Game Back
More High School Sports Headlines
Putnam County Schools reinstates Poca High School Boys Soccer team
Poca High School shuts down boys soccer program
Fairland High School girl-power on the gridiron
West Virginia Cycling League Kicks Off Second Season for Local Youth
Friday Night High School Sportszone
Friday Night High School Sportszone
Friday Night High School Sportszone
Friday Sportszone: High School Football 8/23
Friday Night Sportszone: High School Football
Student athletes work to juggle school and sports
Don't Miss
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
WOWK-TV to Air Daily Broadcasts of the National Anthem
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween
Battle brewing over West Virginia Transportation Secretary
Deputies identify pedestrian fatally struck by truck in Kanawha County
68 immigrants become U.S. citizens in West Virginia
70-year-old dies in Kanawha County tractor crash
Local Events