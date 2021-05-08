2 Poca falls to #1 Williamstown 50-47 in WV AA State Championship game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In Class AA, a clash featuring #1 Williamstown and #2 Poca.

The Dots still filled with excitement after Junior Issac McKneely sent Poca to the finals on the shot heard around West Virginia on Friday.

Would the Dots need more McKneely magic to capture a title?

This game started in favor of Williamstown before Poca stormed back to make it tight in the final moments of the game.

Despite making this contest close late, Poca was unable to do enough to earn a state title.

Top seed Williamstown remains #1 with a 50-47 victory in the WV AA State championship game.

