Area High School Football games for week 2 called off due to COVID19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Below is a list of a dozen High School Football games that have been canceled for Week 2. These games have been called off as either one or both teams are located in a county which is in Orange of the West Virginia color-coded COVID19 map.
Parkersburg at Capital
George Washington at Hurricane
Spring Valley at Riverside
South Charleston at St. Albans
Herbert Hoover at Nitro
Sissonville at Scott
Buffalo at Montcalm
Tolsia at Braxton County
St. Marys at Wayne
Greenbrier East at Poca
Wheeling Central Catholic at Winfield
Mingo Central at Point Pleasant
