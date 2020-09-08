Area High School Football games for week 2 called off due to COVID19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Below is a list of a dozen High School Football games that have been canceled for Week 2. These games have been called off as either one or both teams are located in a county which is in Orange of the West Virginia color-coded COVID19 map.

Parkersburg at Capital

George Washington at Hurricane

Spring Valley at Riverside

South Charleston at St. Albans

Herbert Hoover at Nitro

Sissonville at Scott

Buffalo at Montcalm

Tolsia at Braxton County

St. Marys at Wayne

Greenbrier East at Poca

Wheeling Central Catholic at Winfield

Mingo Central at Point Pleasant

