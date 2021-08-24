Bluefield versus Graham football game postponed to a later date

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — High School football fans will have to wait for one of the biggest cross-state rivalries in in the nation.

According to multiple reports, the Bluefield Beavers versus Graham G-Men game is postponed to a later date. The Bluefield High School Beavers Facebook page posted that the decision was made based on the safety and health of athletes, students, and the surrounding community.

Both schools will make announcements once a make-up date has been set. A ticket refund procedure will be available soon for those who wish to receive one.