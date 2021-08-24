Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Bluefield versus Graham football game postponed to a later date

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — High School football fans will have to wait for one of the biggest cross-state rivalries in in the nation.

According to multiple reports, the Bluefield Beavers versus Graham G-Men game is postponed to a later date. The Bluefield High School Beavers Facebook page posted that the decision was made based on the safety and health of athletes, students, and the surrounding community.

Both schools will make announcements once a make-up date has been set. A ticket refund procedure will be available soon for those who wish to receive one.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter