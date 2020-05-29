Braxton Amos named top high school wrestler in the country

(WOWK) — The National Wrestling Hall of Fame has awarded Parkersburg South’s Braxton Amos the 2020 Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award.

Each year the award is given to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior wrestler.

Amos is currently the top ranked wrestler in the country at 220 pounds and has signed a letter of intent to wrestle at the University of Wisconsin next year.

The three time West Virginia state champ didn’t surrender a single take down during his career with the Patriots.