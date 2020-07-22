Cabell Midland Basketball star Autumn Lewis adds a pair of college offers

ONA, WV (WOWK) – It’s not the first time this summer that we’ve check-in with Cabell Midland girls basketball standout Autumn Lewis. Entering the week the rising senior had offers from WVU Tech and Allice Lloyd college in Kentucky. Now Lewis will end the week with at least four total programs wanting her at the next level.

Kentucky Christian University and Agnus Scott College are the latest programs to offer Lewis.

The Knights star is spending her off-season in one of three places.

She’s either in Hurricane working on her game with long-time area hoops trainer Jim Clayton, with her Midland teammates or on the road playing with her AAU OV Lady Dragons team.

She’s committed to her craft and says working with Clayton has allowed her to take her play to the next level.

“When I’m on the court, I’m not thinking about anything else but basketball. I’m, like, in my own place, and it makes me feel good.” “I’m learning all kinds of different things. I am getting my shot down better. Sometimes I would twist my shot in word when I shot, and he got me, like, to get it straighter, and that fixed my shot a lot.” Autumn Lewis, Cabell Midland girls basketball senior

Catch our full story on Autumn Lewis training for her senior year at Midland here.

