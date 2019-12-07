Cabell Midland falls to Martinsburg in Championship game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Cabell Midland Knights fell to the Martinsburg in the AAA State Playoff Championship after a 13-0 season leading up to today’s game.

Cabell Midland trailed Martinsburg 49-14 at the half, but was able to bring the final score up to 49-21, keeping the Bulldogs from scoring in the second half.

Martinsburg is now the 5-time reigning champion of the AAA Division.

