Cabell Midland falls to Martinsburg in Championship game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Cabell Midland Knights fell to the Martinsburg in the AAA State Playoff Championship after a 13-0 season leading up to today’s game.
Cabell Midland trailed Martinsburg 49-14 at the half, but was able to bring the final score up to 49-21, keeping the Bulldogs from scoring in the second half.
Martinsburg is now the 5-time reigning champion of the AAA Division.
