ONA, WV (WOWK) – Back on the gridiron once again, the Cabell Midland Knights hosted the George Washington Patriots for their season opener Thursday night.

Both the Knights and the Patriots were greeted with waves of people that filled the stands, cheering them on.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Knights lost their opener to the Patriots by one score last season. This upset was followed by a three-game loss in the regular season for Cabell Midland, an experience Head Coach Luke Salmons says was humbling.

However, this year, the “W” went to the Knights who showcased great team chemistry on the field. The Knights started out strong in the first quarter right after the kickoff.

Quarterback Robert Shockey gets the ball, and decides to run it from Patriots Territory, avoiding the defense. Shockey sweeps past the Patriots, making it all the way into the endzone for Cabell Midland’s first touchdown of the season.

The Patriots tied the score 7 to 7 at the end of the first quarter but slowed down in the second while the Knights kept their energy going.

The Knights scored another two touchdowns with a successful two-point conversion attempt and a field goal, making the score 22 to 7.

The Knight defense also shined through in the second quarter. The Patriots Quarterback Abe Fenwick made a long pass from Knights territory and it was intercepted by the Knights Wide Receiver Miles Meadors.

In the next play, Robert Shockey again looks to throw, making the connection with Caden Bowen for an amazing catch right in the endzone for another touchdown. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

The score at the end of the first half was 28 to 7, with Cabell Midland still in the lead. The Knights, defending the castle, took home the win with a final score of 49 to 21.