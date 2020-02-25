Capital High School Boys Basketball Moves Forward Following Robbery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After having several uniforms, clipboards, basketballs, and other items stolen on Saturday, the Capital Boys Basketball was back at practice Monday.

“This is really surprising. This is a different level, like, I’ve never even heard of this in the news, this is a really crazy experience we are going through right now,” Kerion Martin, Capitol boys basketball team forward, said.

This experience has left the team nearly speechless, and the Cougars question why anyone would want to steal their gear.

“I wouldn’t know what to say for real, I wouldn’t,” De’Mahjae Clark, Capitol boys basketball team guard, said.

“I wouldn’t really have any words for him, I mean he took high school players jerseys, I mean teenagers, I hope you feel bad about yourself,” Ekia Wicker, Capitol boys basketball team guard, said.

While it’s been a wild few days for the Cougars, Head Coach MattGreene stressed to his team that he wants to put this entire incident behind them as quickly as possible so the cougars can get back to doing what they do best – keeping their eyes on the ball.

“It’s just unfortunate that you know people to be willing to take things, I don’t know if they thought they were taking from kids or not, you would like to think if they were they definitely wouldn’t do it, your a thief you’re obviously not making the best decisions anyway,” Greene said.

“It all starts in practice, we got to come with a focus to move forward with the game, it’s a good team obviously so we just need to take care of business,” Clark said.

“Stay focused by taking care of what you can take care of going to practice being on time you can’t let something bad affect how you go out and play,” Martin said.

In less than 24 hours the Cougars surpassed their goal of raising $2000 to replace the stolen items, and the team was impressed with how fast everyone rushed to help chip in.

“I was actually surprised, I’ve just seen that today and I was like we raised more than what we needed, I was actually surprised that everybody helped us. Just shows us there are people out there that actually care for us,” Clark said.

“Man, they just made that go fund me account. I had just shared it and it was less than $1000 when I shared it so that’s a good thing,” Kerrington Hill, Capitol boys basketball team forward, said.

And with the community behind them, Capital will look to end the regular season with a road victory against Cabell Midland on Tuesday night.

