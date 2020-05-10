‘Cooking With Coaches’ – Episode #3 Ashland’s Ryan Bonner

ASHLAND, KY. – (WOWK) – The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped all sporting events — but the Coronavirus not stopping cooking with coaches — and Ashland assistant boys basketball coach Ryan Bonner went full barbecue as we made baby back ribs and baked beans.

“It’s about a 6-hour process. They call it the 3-2-1 method, so you smoke them for 3 hours, from anywhere about 180-200 degrees, you pull them off and then I wrap, double wrap them in foil and I put butter, honey, brown sugar and a little bit of dry rub in there with that foil and some apple juice, wrap that back up cook it for another 2 hours, then pull it off and now we are in the final phase, the 1-hour phase so we’ve already put the sauce on now were just going to throw them on the grill and let them sit, that’s pretty much it.”

“I’ll slice these up Jake and make sure I give you the best pieces.” Appreciate that coach.”

How much growth have you seen in your team from day one until now?

“We knew they were extremely talented, there is no doubt about that, but despite the fact that they were unable to compete for a state championship, those kids accomplished so much this year 33-oh, distract champs, regional champs, AIT champs first team the state of Kentucky to win 2000 games in KHSAA history so there is a lot to be proud of. It stinks obviously that we didn’t get to play in the Sweet 16, especially for our Senior guys, but still so so much to be proud of for sure.”

What made this team this year so unique compared to those in the past?

“With the ingredients we have, as well as we were shooting the ball and as well as we were defending, we definitely had a chance. I know we lack size this past year, we didn’t have a lot of that so we could have run into some trouble there, but i think the counter to that is the tempo we were able to play with. I know that our kids are winners and every time that we doubted them this year as coaches, they proved us wrong so I’m not going to sit here and tell you they weren’t capable of being state champions because I think they were.”

“There you go. Coach these are fantastic. I appreciate that man, I’ll send you home some leftovers.”

Baby Back Ribs Recipe

1.) Peel off membrane on back of ribs

2.) Apply thin layer of yellow mustard to both sides of ribs

3.) Apply heavy coating of your favorite BBQ dry rub (I use Webber Smoky Brown Sugar and Byron’s Butt Rub)

4.) Set your cooker/smoker to 180-200 F

5.) Place ribs meat side up and smoke for 3hrs

6.) After 3 hours remove ribs. Double wrap them in foil. In foil place butter, honey, and brown sugar. Add 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar and 1/2 cup of apple juice in the wrap

7.) Place ribs back on grill, meat side down and cook at 225F for 2.5 hrs

8.) Remove ribs from grill and take ribs out of foil. Apply your favorite bbq sauce and put on grill for 45 min.

9.) Remove from grill and enjoy