Fairland High School girl-power on the gridiron

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WOWK) – Fairland High School junior, Emma Marshall, is kicking social norms of high school football through the uprights.

“At school, I always use to joke with him and stuff and so I was like I am going to try this and I am going to be your kicker next year,” Marshall says.

What started as a joke between Marshall and head coach, Melvin Cunningham, quickly became a reality.

“What you tell her she can’t do, she’s obviously telling me she can and she’s telling me she’s going to be my kicker and I’m thinking whatever,” says the coach.

Emma Marshall didn’t just talk a good game, she put her money where her mouth was on the field.

“I got her to come out one day and she could do it and I was like oh,” says Cunningham.

Emma is a star athlete at Fairland, dominating at track, cross country and basketball. Though she had the skills to kick, Emma didn’t know the game.

“All I know is when they start going towards our field goal I need to start warming up,” laughs Marshall.

This has provided Coach Cunningham with the opportunity to go back to the basics.

“We can see how much it’s really improved us as a football team just by her being here and us having to do that for her made us do it for every aspect and every position and it has really been a blessing,” says Cunningham

Joining a team of all boys didn’t scare Emma, in fact, she says she gained family from it. “They’re all cool they’re like big brothers,” she adds.

Marshall played her first game last Friday where Fairland beat Tolsia 34-12.