Fans, teams, and communities honor those not able to play high school football

FALLING ROCK, W.Va. (WOWK) – Tonight’s Friday night lights weren’t just about the action on the field. It was also about those who weren’t able to be there.

At Winfield, they honored the lives of Colt Adams, who would have worn number eight on the field as well as Levi Southerly from Tyler County.

Also, across the state, teams honored Roane County’s Alex Miller by carrying out number eighty jerseys onto the field and wearing maroon – Roane County High School’s school color.

“Since our flood, we know that we use all the support we can get and I think it’s good to give back to other communities because Roane supported us when we had our loss of our school, so I think it’s good to help them out with the loss of a teammate and student,” says Trevor Rager, student at Herbert Hoover High School.

Tomorrow, many will gather for Alex Miller’s funeral service at 4 p.m. at Roane County High School.

The viewing hours start at 11 and lead up to the service.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to a scholarship fund to honor Alex.