Friday Night Sports Zone – 10/25/19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone on October 25, 2019.

Cabell Midland vs Huntington Highlight

Highlights of the Cabell Midland vs Huntington game on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Nitro vs Winfield Highlight

Highlights of the Nitro vs Winfield game on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Woodrow Wilson vs Capital Highlight

Highlights of the Woodrow Wilson vs Capital game on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Rock Hill vs Chesapeake Highlight

Highlights of the Rock Hill vs Chesapeake game on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Scott vs Poca Highlight

Highlights of the Scott vs Poca game on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Fairland vs Dawson Bryant Highlight

Highlights of the Fairland vs Dawson Bryant game on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Wayne vs Sissonville Highlight

Highlights of the Wayne vs Sissonville game on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Greenup County vs Paul Blazer Highlight

Highlights of the Greenup County vs Paul Blazer game on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Braxton County vs Shady Spring Highlight

Highlights of the Braxton County vs Shady Spring game on Friday, October 25, 2019.

13 Sports Zone Play of the Week

The WOWK 13 Sports Zone Play of the Week is from Nick Vance of Winfield in their game against Nitro.

