Friday Night Sports Zone – 11/1/19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone on November 1, 2019.
Paul Blazer vs Spring Valley Highlight
Highlights of the Paul Blazer vs Spring Valley game on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Riverside vs Capital Highlight
Highlights of the Riverside vs Capital game on Friday, November 1.
South Charleston vs St. Albans Highlight
Highlights of the South Charleston vs St. Albans game on Friday, November 1.
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Highlight
Highlights of the Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington game on Friday, November 1.
Poca vs Herbert Hoover Highlight
Highlights of the Poca vs Herbert Hoover game on Friday, November 1.
Sissonville vs Nitro Highlight
Highlights of the Sissonville vs Nitro game on Friday, November 1.
Winfield vs Scott Highlight
Highlights of the Winfield vs Scott game on Friday, November 1.
Portsmouth vs Ironton Highlight
Highlights of the Portsmouth vs Ironton game on Friday, November 1.
Coal Grove vs Rock Hill Highlight
Highlights of the Coal Grove vs Rock Hill game on Friday, November 1.
Chesapeake vs Fairland Highlight
Highlights of the Chesapeake vs Fairland game on Friday, November 1.
13 Sports Zone Play of the Week
The WOWK 13 Sports Zone Play of the Week is from Evan Landers of Capital in their game against Riverside.
