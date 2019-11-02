Friday Night Sports Zone – 11/1/19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone on November 1, 2019.

Paul Blazer vs Spring Valley Highlight

Highlights of the Paul Blazer vs Spring Valley game on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Riverside vs Capital Highlight

Highlights of the Riverside vs Capital game on Friday, November 1.

South Charleston vs St. Albans Highlight

Highlights of the South Charleston vs St. Albans game on Friday, November 1.

Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Highlight

Highlights of the Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington game on Friday, November 1.

Poca vs Herbert Hoover Highlight

Highlights of the Poca vs Herbert Hoover game on Friday, November 1.

Sissonville vs Nitro Highlight

Highlights of the Sissonville vs Nitro game on Friday, November 1.

Winfield vs Scott Highlight

Highlights of the Winfield vs Scott game on Friday, November 1.

Portsmouth vs Ironton Highlight

Highlights of the Portsmouth vs Ironton game on Friday, November 1.

Coal Grove vs Rock Hill Highlight

Highlights of the Coal Grove vs Rock Hill game on Friday, November 1.

Chesapeake vs Fairland Highlight

Highlights of the Chesapeake vs Fairland game on Friday, November 1.

13 Sports Zone Play of the Week

The WOWK 13 Sports Zone Play of the Week is from Evan Landers of Capital in their game against Riverside.

