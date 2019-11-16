Friday Night Sports Zone – 11/15/19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone on November 15, 2019.

Russell vs Paul Blazer Highlight

Highlights of the Russell vs Paul Blazer game on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Huntington vs George Washington Highlight

Highlights of the Huntington vs George Washington game on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Mingo Central vs Shady Spring Highlight

Highlights of the Mingo Central vs Shady Spring game on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Capital vs Wheeling Park Highlight

Highlights of the Capital vs Wheeling Park game on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Winfield vs Fairmont Highlight

Highlights of the Winfield vs Fairmont game on Friday, November 15, 2019.

