Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone on September 27, 2019.
Braxton County versus Roane County Highlight
Highlights of the Braxton County versus Roane County game on Friday, September 27, 2019
Winfield versus Logan Highlight
Highlights of the Winfield versus Logan game on Friday, September 27, 2019
Herbert Hoover versus Sissonville Highlight
Highlights of the Herbert Hoover versus Sissonville game on Friday, September 27, 2019
Capital versus Cabell Midland Highlight
Highlights of the Capital versus Cabell Midland game on Friday, September 27, 2019
Ironton versus South Point Highlight
Highlights of the Ironton versus South Point game on Friday, September 27, 2019
Scott versus Chapmanville Highlight
Highlights of the Scott versus Chapmanville game on Friday, September 27, 2019
Coal Grove versus Chesapeake Highlight
Highlights of the Coal Grove versus Chesapeake game on Friday, September 27, 2019
Fleming County versus Russell Highlight
Highlights of the Fleming County versus Russell game on Friday, September 27, 2019
George Washington versus Spring Valley Highlight
Highlights of the George Washington versus Spring Valley game on Friday, September 27, 2019
Green versus Fairview Highlight
Highlights of the Green versus Fairview game on Friday, September 27, 2019
South Charleston versus Huntington Highlight
Highlights of the South Charleston versus Huntington game on Friday, September 27, 2019
13 Sports Zone Play of the Week
The WOWK 13 Sports Zone Play of the Week is Zach McCoy of Cabell Midland and K.J. Taylor of Capital High School.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Friday Night Sports Zone – 9/27/19
- Troopers investigate Floyd County murder
- Cabell-Huntington Health Department explores ways to reduce underage vaping
- Molasses festival stays alive with the help of Calhoun County students
- Students say hands-on experiments make learning easier
- Man accused of threatening Ohio Jewish center indicted
- Canadian health officials confirm first illness related to vaping
- Injured Colorado Springs officer meets his hero, John Cena
- US investigation of vaping-related illnesses focuses on THC
- Iconic Charleston neighborhood making a big comeback