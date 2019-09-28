Friday Night Sports Zone – 9/27/19

Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone on September 27, 2019.

Braxton County versus Roane County Highlight

Winfield versus Logan Highlight

Herbert Hoover versus Sissonville Highlight

Capital versus Cabell Midland Highlight

Ironton versus South Point Highlight

Scott versus Chapmanville Highlight

Coal Grove versus Chesapeake Highlight

Fleming County versus Russell Highlight

George Washington versus Spring Valley Highlight

Green versus Fairview Highlight

South Charleston versus Huntington Highlight

13 Sports Zone Play of the Week

The WOWK 13 Sports Zone Play of the Week is Zach McCoy of Cabell Midland and K.J. Taylor of Capital High School.

