Game of the Week: Poca vs. Winfield

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – This week’s 13 SportsZone Game of the Week was a Putnam County showdown with Poca High School hosting Winfield High School.

Both teams were looking for a win with Poca hoping to stay undefeated and Winfield fighting for their fourth straight win. After being delayed for two hours due to heavy storms Friday night, the Poca Dots won 28-26 over the Winfield Generals.

Check out some of the rainy highlights from the game above!