George Washington High School Football Preview

CHARELSTON, W. Va (WOWK) — George Washington Head Football Coach Steve Edwards is doing some rebuilding in his 24th season with the Patriots.

At quarterback, GW must replace All-State selection Grant Wells — now at Marshall.

They’re young up front, have young backs, and will mostly rely on a strong defense and secondary.

“It’s really mostly a rebuilding stage for us,” said Edwards. “We’re just looking to do a little bit better than last year. 4 and 6 isn’t certainly what we’re used to.”

GW opens the season on Thursday, August 29th, at South Charleston High School.