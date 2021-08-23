Gov. Justice will not be the new Greenbrier East boys’ basketball coach

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Greenbrier County Board of Education has decided not to select West Virginia Governor Jim Justice as the next Greenbrier East boys’ basketball coach.

The opening for the position came in June when previous head coach Bimbo Coles stepped down. The governor says he was recommended for the position by school officials, however, during his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing on Aug. 23, 2021, he said he learned the board chose not to hire him for the postition. The vote was tabled just a few weeks ago and initially set to be brought back up next month.

The governor continues to coach the Greenbrier East girls’ basketball team, which he has been for 26 seasons. He has had experience coaching both teams at once between 2010-2017. Justice says while coaching, encouraging the students to excel in academics.