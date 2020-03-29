Herbert Hoover Hoops Star Grant Bonner Continues to Prepare for College Court

ELKVIEW, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – Grant Bonner has been playing basketball since the first grade and has worked with long-time hoops trainer Matt Dorsey since the seventh grade.

The two were back at it today, as the Herbert Hoover product prepares for the next level and is getting the attention of area college coaches.

Bonner is out in his backyard nearly every single day trying to earn a spot on a college roster.

The Point Guard is one of the fastest players in the state.

What’s more impressive is that he is now Hoover’s all-time leading scorer, as he finishes his high school career with more than 1,100 points.

The Huskies star has generated interest from colleges in the area, and while he can not work out in front of any coaches until COVID-19passes, He’s still putting in the work, and hopes to catch the eye of some of the best local Division II programs around.

“I just have to come out here, work as hard as I can and then hope to get a call or a visit after this whole thing blows over. Growing up I’ve always watched UC, State, Tec, Bonner said.”

“All the local colleges and I’ve just always wanted to be apart of that and just the atmosphere of being local.”

After playing in college, Bonner wants to follow his mother’s career path of going into nursing. Where ever the Hoover Product goes, we wish him the best of luck on the college court.