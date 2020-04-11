High School Football: South Charleston Quarterback Trey Dunn preps during COVID-19 for upcoming season

POCA, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – South Charleston Quarterback Trey Dunn continues his challenging workouts on his own and is now forced to prepare for the season without his top weapons around him due to COVID-19 concerns.

“You don’t have the speed of your receivers and the timing. But you know I can still work on my fundamentals and work on my throwing motion and my accuracy.”

Without his starting offence around him, I stepped in to help catch passes from the rising sophomore.

As he enters his second year behind center the black eagles coaching staff expects the dual-threat QB to continue to develop.

“They want to see how I can be a better leader, more vocal, you know a more vocal guy and just taking control. Taking control of the offence, taking control of the team and lead by example, lead vocally, just lead.”

Like all young signal-callers, Dunn plans to make major strides this season, and hopes to return SC to its glory days.

“We got a lot of drive to be great you know we haven’t had the best season last year and the years before that so I think we want to turn this thing around and we want to be great.

With spring sports suspended and no decision yet on football, Dunn says he has every intention of playing with the orange and black under those Friday Night Lights.

“I kind of want to worry about that when it gets here, I don’t want to think to much about yet because hopefully this thing resolves and everything goes back to normal as quickly as possible.”