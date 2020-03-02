HSFB Rematch: Cabell Midland to Host Martinsburg on Halloween Night in Regular Season Showdown

ONA, WV (WOWK-TV) – When you think of October 31st, you think Halloween, and hopefully more treats than tricks. Holloween night this year will bring a huge treat to area high school football fans, As we now have ourselves a rematch of last season’s AAA State Championship game which saw Martinsburg crush Cabell Midland by 28 points.

At the time both the Knights and Bulldogs checked into that game with perfect 13-0 records.

Martinsburg got off to a fast start and did not look back, they led 49-14 at the half and went on to win 49-21.

Martinsburg is the four-time defending champion in AAA and has won 56 consecutive games.

This is the rematch we’ve all wanted to see and it will mark the final game in November for both programs.

It’s important to note this is a Saturday night game, and the turnout is expected to be larger than normal. Marshall is on the road in Florida playing at FIU and West Virginia is on a bye week.