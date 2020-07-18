Hurricane High School provides little information on possible name, mascot change

HURRICANE, WV – (WOWK) – The Washington Redskins have made headlines lately for all the wrong reasons. The team agreed to change its name but have not yet decided on what they will call themselves or what their new mascot and logo will look like.

Closer to home, Hurricane High School has an important decision to make — keep their current team name — the Redskins and their logo of a Native American chief.

The 13 Sports Zone reached out to the school for a comment —- and received one from Micha Osborne — who is the communications and events coordinator for Putnam County Schools. Here’s what was shared with the 13 Sports Zone in an email.

“Our school district is very mindful of both the diversity of our students and the traditions of our various schools. We strive for a welcoming environment that also fortifies school spirit.” Osborne said. “Currently the school board, the administration and officials at the school are very much focused on arrangements for educating students in the midst of the pandemic.”

