Inaugural WV High School/College Softball Classic Set for June 24th

ONA, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – High school sports are on their way back here in our area —- the top high school Softball players will take the field exactly one week from today in the inaugural West Virginia High School/College Softball Classic, which is officially a go at Ona Little League Field.

Mark your calendars! — June 24th can not get here soon enough, Ona little league field will be the home for both games.

The college prospects game starts at 5PM — followed by the senior All-Star game at 7PM. A senior night event will take place before game number two.

Both games will go either 6 innings or 2 hours — whichever comes first

The idea was inspired by Cross Lanes resident Mark McClain after COVID-19 wiped out the high school softball season, and nd he says he is excited for all girls involved.

Rosters for the Classic can be found below.

2020 College Prospects Roster: Bella Savilla (Nitro) Kerrigan Moore (Nitro)

Avery Sayre (Nitro)

Tori Wells (South Charleston)

Shaylee Lunsford (Cabell Midland)

Ana Jimenez (George Washington)

Kendall Stoffel (St. Albans) Gracie Payne (St. Albans)

Lola Baber (Winfield)

Jesse Terry (Cabell Midland)

Madison Legg (Sissonville)

Olivia Barnett (Shady Springs)



Macie Boggess (Winfield)

Macie White (Riverside)

Amber Wolfe (Wahama)

Mikie Lieving (Wahama)

Lauren Noble (Wahama)

Chelsea Thompson Sherman)

Hallie Dinklocker (South Charleston)

Carli Mathes (Nitro)

Morgan Burdette (Nitro)



2020 Senior High School All-Star Game Roster:

Liv McClain (Niagara University)

Brianna McCown (Marshall)

Autumn Thompson (WV State)

Hannah Rose (University of Charleston)

Peyton Jordan (Point Pleasant)

Emily Allen (NC State)

Bri Clark Lindsey (Wilson)

Destinee Baldwin (Salem)

Reilly Lucas (Marshall 2021)