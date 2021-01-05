Making a comeback: Kentucky high school winter sports start strong

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Unlike in West Virginia, where high school winter sports like basketball and wrestling have been pushed back to March due to COVID-19, games are beginning this week in Kentucky.

As of right now, it’s looking like winter sports programs might actually finish the season out this year. For many teams this was music to their ears.

The Ashland Blazer High School boys basketball team was expected to win the 2020 State Championship title. The team did end their season undefeated, but not in the way they had hoped.

33 and 0, we finished ranked number two in the state of Kentucky, flipped with number one and number two throughout the year. We never really got closure. Jason Mays, Ashland boys basketball coach



Winter sports in Kentucky start off strong, hoping to keep the pandemic setbacks to a minimum. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The state championship was pushed back and then ultimately canceled leaving the Tomcats ending the year with unfinished business. Now, they are back and ready to compete, but they may not be the Tomcats we remember from last season.

Head coach Jason Mays says he believes they still have a good team to work with. However, with the restrictions on practices and very few scrimmages they might not start out as hot as last year.

This is not a continuation of last season, this is a new season. We’re not as good as everyone says we are right now. Jason Mays, Ashland boys basketball coach

The boys and girls basketball teams took on their first opponents tonight. The Ashland Kittens competed at home against Boyd County while the boys played their first game away at Highlands High School.

Coach Mays says just getting to play again means the world to the players, but they have a long road ahead before they’re in the same place they were in the past.

This is also the season-opener for wrestling and swim teams across the Commonwealth, which are also expected to compete without setbacks.

