MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County Commissioners Tom Bloom and Jeffrey Arnett Wednesday emphatically endorsed a letter supporting a bid to host the state high school football championship games in Morgantown in 2024-2026.

“I think it’s time we that we were considered,” Bloom said. “At one time, it was because we didn’t have enough hotels, but now we have the infrastructure and the facilities, and I think it would be an excellent addition to our community.”

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission’s (WVSSAC) championship games, known colloquially as “The Super Six,” have been held at Wheeling Island Stadium for the past 30 years. Wheeling’s contract as host city expired this year. In addition to Morgantown and Wheeling, committees in Huntington and Bluefield are expected to make bids for the three-year contract covering 2024-2026.

If hosted in Morgantown, the games would be played at WVU’s Milan Puskar Stadium, commissioners said.

“I think it would be great for the student-athletes to play in the premier facility in the state,” Arnett said. “And to be a part of the Super Six would be a nice boon for the county.”

Commissioner Sean Sikora was not in attendance at the meeting.

According to WVSSAC Executive Director David Price, the bidding process is under way and closes this Friday, January 12.