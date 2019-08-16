Nitro High School Football Preview

NITRO, W.Va (WOWK) — Head Coach Zach Davis is set to enter his second season at Nitro.

Last year, the former Riverside coach helped the Nitro Wildcats accomplish something they hadn’t done in a decade… win three football games.

Davis is taking his philosophy of teamwork and toughness into year three, as he looks to bounce back with a younger squad.

“We play a bunch of really good teams, you have to be able to compete at a high level every week,” said David. “And that’s our job as coaches, to get our guys ready.”

“We lost a bunch of seniors last year. But we love the guys that we have, they’re a bunch of tough young men.”

Nitro opens up the season at home against Poca on Friday, August 30th.