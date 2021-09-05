Play of the week: The touchdown-stopping tackle

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – It’s back to the Battle of the Bridge for this week’s play of the week, and the spotlight is on the defense.
Nitro’s Braxton Smith stopped a touchdown by swatting the ball out of St. Albans’ Leonard Clayton’s hands right before he reached the endzone. Despite the save, St. Albans still went on to win the game 3-6.
Watch the play above!
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.