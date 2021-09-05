Play of the week: The touchdown-stopping tackle

High School Sports

by: 13 SportsZone

Posted: / Updated:

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – It’s back to the Battle of the Bridge for this week’s play of the week, and the spotlight is on the defense.

Nitro’s Braxton Smith stopped a touchdown by swatting the ball out of St. Albans’ Leonard Clayton’s hands right before he reached the endzone. Despite the save, St. Albans still went on to win the game 3-6.

Watch the play above!

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter