Play of the week: The touchdown-stopping tackle

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – It’s back to the Battle of the Bridge for this week’s play of the week, and the spotlight is on the defense.

Nitro’s Braxton Smith stopped a touchdown by swatting the ball out of St. Albans’ Leonard Clayton’s hands right before he reached the endzone. Despite the save, St. Albans still went on to win the game 3-6.

Watch the play above!