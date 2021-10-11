Play of the Week: Undefeated Huntington High School

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – For this week’s 13 SportsZone’s Play of the Week, we’re heading to Huntington High School where the Highlanders remain undefeated, coming out of Friday’s game with a shut out win of 63-0 over the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles.

In this highlight, Huntington’s Amari Felder makes the catch and takes it all the way to the endzone for another Highlander touchdown. Take a look at the play above!