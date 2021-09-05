Player of the Week: Ironton’s Ty Perkins

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Our Player of the Week is Ironton’s wide receiver Ty Perkins. This week he gave the Tigers a touchdown reception and last week he returned the final play 70 yards to the endzone to give Ironton the win over Jackson.

He’s been on SportsCenter and continues to end up in 13 SportsZone’s own highlight reels.

The Tigers will look to continue their winning streak next Friday against Archbishop Moeller of Cincinnati.