Poca vs Hurricane football game canceled

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Poca vs Hurricane High School football game scheduled for tonight, Oct. 30 has been canceled, according to Hurricane High School officials.

According to Hurricane High School, the cancelation is related to COVID-19 regarding Poca High School, but no further details have been released.

Officials said it is doubtful the game will be rescheduled. The game would have been Poca High School’s homecoming game, according to the school’s Twitter page.

