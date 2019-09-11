Putnam County Schools reinstates Poca High School Boys Soccer team

POCA, W.VA (WOWK) – Putnam County Schools says that they have reinstated the Poca High School Boys Soccer Program on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Poca High School had shut down the boys’ soccer program on Thursday, September 5, after discovering there were not enough players on the roster. The news came after the season already began devastating both parents and athletes.

The Putnam County School’s Athletic Policy and Procedures Manual requires soccer programs have a minimum of 15 athletes on a team. The team was short one player, leaving them at 14.

On Monday, September 9, 2019, an exchange student enrolled at Poca High School expressing interests in academic and extracurricular programs, including Boys Soccer.

Per the Putnam County Schools Athletic Policy and Procedure Handbook, no student will be permitted to join a team after the team has practiced for one week. Exceptions may be granted if:

The student was injured during the first week of practice and had a doctors excuse.

The student moves into the school zone and meets all eligibility requirements.

The student becomes academically eligible at the nine weeks grading period.

Putnam County Schools was notified late Tuesday by Poca High administration that the new student desired to pursue his interest in joining the Boys Soccer Team. Putnam County Schools Superintendent and directors immediately began to work with the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission to ascertain the student’s eligibility.

Exchange students must have a form approved by the WVSSAC stating that the student is eligible to participate in interscholastic athletics in West Virginia.

Once Putnam County Schools confirmed the student’s eligibility with the WVSSAC on Wednesday, they began working with Poca High administration to reinstate the Boys Soccer Team. The eligibility of the school’s new student now puts the program at the minimum necessary as per athletic policy.

Poca High administration then contacted the Boys Soccer Head Coach informing him of the student and team’s eligibility. The school then arranged a meeting with the program’s student-athletes to resume the season scheduling practices and games.