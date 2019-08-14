Renovations at Laidley Field has football teams “on the road” for preseason practices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – High school football is back and teams are gearing up for their first game. However, Laidley Field renovations are making days longer than usual for players. For some Capital High School athletes, they are putting in over 12 hour days.

“I think most parents concern is getting home so late”, says concerned Capital High football parent Christa Robinson, “By the time they eat, it’s going to be time to take a bath and go to bed, when is he supposed to do his homework?”

This is not the first time players have had to practice at unusual hours, but school officials ensure this will not be an issue one the field reopens.

“There had been some conflict prior to this about getting on the field on time because we weren’t in agreement with the university. But last spring, the board corrected that and they will get on at their regular time at 4:30” says Kanawha County School Superintendent Ronald Duerring.

While the field was supposed to open sooner, the project was pushed back once the tornadoes struck Charleston in June. The anticipated start date for teams to begin practicing on Laidley Field is August 19th.

School officials say they are unsure of how many teams will be practicing on Laidley Field once it reopens. However, the board has confirmed Capital High will be practicing there at 4:30 p.m.