Riverside at St. Albans highlights

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The St. Albans Red Dragons hosted a gritty Riverside team earlier this afternoon, and all the points this game hit the board before halftime.

It was 0-15, the Warriors up, heading into the second half.

The two final quarters were dominated by the defense.

There was a forced fumble, recovered by Riverside.

That Warrior drive would end in a field goal attempt, that was no good.

St. Albans turn to take it, and this name we’ve said a lot- Jaimelle Claytor.

Claytor was the ‘go to’ guy this second half; but sadly, the Dragons couldn’t get on the board tonight.

Riverside heads back to Belle with the win: 15-0 over the Red Dragons.