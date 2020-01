Belle, W. Va (WOWK) — How’s this for a contender for West Virginia High School Basketball play of the week!



The Riverside Warriors hosting George Washington in a Junior Varsity game.



When Riverside freshman Braydin Ward cleans up after teammate Jamil Crocket off a pass from Mack Lusk.

14-year-old Ward throws it down with authority and puts the game on pause. The remainder of the JV game and the entire varsity game that was to follow had to be postponed.