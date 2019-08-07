Riverside High School Football Preview

BELLE, W. Va (WOWK) — Riverside Head Coach Alex Daugherty is preparing his team for the 5th toughest schedule in West Virginia while trying to rebuild the Warriors back into a winning program. He’s relying on an experienced senior class and key returning players in the backfield.

“We have a really good senior class who have played a lot of snaps,” said Daugherty. “I’m really looking to them to be leaders and step up for us.”

While’s he’s finding his footing as a young, second-year coach, his team will soon be finding their footing on a brand new turf field.

“You should have seen some of the games played here last year. You should have seen some of the games last year here played … you would stand on one sideline and couldn’t see the other side. So we’re looking forward to it and these kids are excited.”

The field is still under construction but should be ready by the Warriors’ home opener.

Riverside begins their season Friday, August 30th at Woodrow Wilson High School.