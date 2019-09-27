Roane County football prepares for first home game after tragic passing of teammate

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Roane County community suffered a tragic loss when RCHS student and football player, Alex Miller, collapsed during a football game and passed away.

The team now tries to move forward and prepare for their first game back after the loss of their teammate. Head Coach, Paul Burdette, says he is expecting an emotional and hard-fought game from his players.

“I think tomorrow night we will really play as good as football as we ever played and I think we will play for each other and I think we will play for Alex,” says Burdette.

Their first game back will be on Friday against Braxton County at 7 pm.

