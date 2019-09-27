Roane County football prepares for first home game after tragic passing of teammate

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Roane County community suffered a tragic loss when RCHS student and football player, Alex Miller, collapsed during a football game and passed away.

Roane County HS at their last practice before they return to the field for their first game back after the tragic passing of teammate Alex Miller. More tonight at 11 Posted by Hannah Goetz – WOWK 13 News on Thursday, September 26, 2019

The team now tries to move forward and prepare for their first game back after the loss of their teammate. Head Coach, Paul Burdette, says he is expecting an emotional and hard-fought game from his players.

Looking through my shots from Roane County’s Football practice tonight and looking at this screen shot I think it’s safe to say Alex Miller was out there watching over the guys. You can’t plan shots like this. pic.twitter.com/pn9HcfhTrv — Hannah Goetz (@HGoetzWOWK) September 26, 2019

“I think tomorrow night we will really play as good as football as we ever played and I think we will play for each other and I think we will play for Alex,” says Burdette.

Their first game back will be on Friday against Braxton County at 7 pm.