Several WV High School football games canceled due to color-coded COVID-19 map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The latest West Virginia county color-coded COVID-19 map has been released, and the results are not good for three area counties as Kanawha, Fayette, and Logan counties are still in the Orange. This means teams from those counties will not be able to start the season on time.

This can create a long term issue because teams in these three counties can all practice next week but will have to watch other teams play, meaning we could have a season with some teams playing more games than others.

This means we will not see the AAA state runner-ups Cabell Midland make the trip to Riverside.

Along with the Midland-Riverside game there several other matchups that are now off the week one schedule.

In addition to the Knights-Warriors game let’s take a closer look at some of the games we won’t be able to bring you highlights from this coming Friday. Capital at South Charleston is out, the Battle of the Bridge between Nitro and St. Albans is off, and Winfield and Hoover have also been scrapped.

But the list goes on: GW will not make the trip to Jefferson, Sissonville and St. Mary’s will not play, and Midland Trail and Tulsia is also off.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories