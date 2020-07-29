Sherman Softball standout Autumn Thompson ready to start college career at WVSU

SETH, WV (WOWK) – Autumn Thompson helped Sherman High School capture its first state championship in program history and she says it was one of her biggest goals after her first year playing with the Tide.

“I definitely became stronger as a person too,” she said. “I just kind of worked a lot harder after freshman year getting runner up his different and I practiced a lot harder after that.”

Like all other seniors, she had no final high school season. However, the pitcher saw action in the North-South All-Star Classic — and was sensational.

“I liked getting in my uniform one last time too, I just thought about being in a regular game at Sherman,” she said. “I was just ready to hit my spots and pitch, hit locations and so some pitches very well but I was prepared in my mind at least.”

Her coach at Sherman Jim Henderson says the has no doubt that Thompson was the top player in Sherman’s 27-year history.

“If she doesn’t get injured during her high school career she will be the best player we’ve ever had here she has that ability and of course she put it all together can legitimately feel confident in saying it,” he said.

This upcoming season Thompson will be a freshman at West Virginia State — and plans to continue to have local success on the diamond.

“She hits her spots well, she moves the ball well, she has good movement and her hitting is very good in my opinion, they will find a spot for her one way or another,” Henderson said. “I’m really excited to play with everybody and get to know everybody and especially pitch or play outfield wherever they need me I’m ready to play.”

And it’s that team-first attitude that will make the former Class A All-State Pitcher an asset for the Yellow Jackets.

