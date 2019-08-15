South Charleston High School Football Preview

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) — Black Eagles Head Coach Donnie Mays looks to revive a team that went 3-7 last season.

He has big talent on his roster. Defensive Lineman Zeiqui Lawton is ranked in the ESPN top 100 and has getting looked at by several big football schools.

The Eagles will be led by freshman Trey Dunn.

“Trey Dunn’s really come in and stepped up,” said Mays. “He’s done a lot of good things. He’s a fast kid but he throws the ball really well and we’re excited about him.”

Mays is in his 6th season as Head Coach at South Charleston.

The Black Eagles start their season at home, against George Washington, on Thursday August 29th.

The WOWK 13 SportsZone will be there to provide complete coverage.