South Point football cancels game against Ironton due to COVID-19 concerns

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) – South Point High School has called off Friday night’s football game against Ohio Valley Conference rival Ironton.

According to South Point Superintendant Mark Christian, several players on South Point’s team displayed possible symptoms of COVID-19.

No make-up game has been announced at this time. Ironton has found a new opponent as the Fighting Tigers welcome in Cincinnati Sycamore at 7 p.m. on Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium.

