Game of the Week: Undefeated Huntington High hosts Spring Valley

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Our Game of the Week was a defensive one on both sides of the field with Huntington High School looking to stay undefeated.

Turnovers were popular in the game, and after Spring Valley’s touchdown in the second quarter with a pass to the endzone, Huntington’s defense blocked the extra point

In the end, Huntington High took the win with a final score of 9-6. Huntington is now 6-0 while Spring Valley stands at 4-2.