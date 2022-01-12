Perfect Wildcats: Logan boys and girls hoops off to impressive runs

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – Logan is perfect this season.

The Wildcats have yet to lose a game on the hardwood this season. 7-0 on the boys side, 10-0 on the girls.

The boys program is used to success. Logan has won seven state championships in their storied history and are hoping to add an eighth this season.

Steve Browning is acting as head coach while Zach Green is out. Browning thinks this team is destined for greatness this year.

“If things go right and they avoid any injuries or any viruses or anything like that stuff then I think that we feel like we got a team that can compete for a state title,” he said.

They’re proving they’re among the best in the state. The Wildcats knocked off previously unbeaten Winfield Tuesday night 62-58. It was a game they had circled on their calendar all season.

“Walking into the season that’s the game we looked most forward to because they’ve knocked us out of state the past two years,” junior guard Scotty Browning said.

On the girls side, Logan has reeled off 10 in a row to start the campaign, but they’ve never won a state championship.

This might be the team to do it. Star point guard Peyton Ilderton is making her case for player of the year, scoring more than 20 points a game.

“We’ve worked really hard,” Ilderton said. “We’ve worked all summer, we’ve put in the work in the offseason so for us to come out this strong, this is what we came here to do.”

Kevin Gertz’s number one priority is to bring the program their first championship. He thinks that this team is his best shot.

“There is nobody that I’ve seen and I’ve seen everybody in the top ten either in-person or live that gets after it on the defensive end like we do,” he said. “We really defend. We play hard.”

It’s an exciting time in Logan but these perfect programs still have their eyes on the end goal — a state title.