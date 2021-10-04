Play of the Week: Riverside interception

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – This week’s play of the week comes courtesy of a team that just got their first win of the season Friday night!
Riverside beat St. Albans 22-7 with their first win this season, and we’re taking a look at one of Riverside’s defensive plays for the Play of the Week featuring the Warrior’s Adam Wilkinson.
St. Albans threw up a pass, but Wilkinson came in to catch for the interception. Check out the play above!
