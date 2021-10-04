All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Player of the Week: Spring Valley’s Dalton Caldwell

Sports Zone

by: 13 SportsZone Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Player of the Week comes from the Spring Valley Timberwolves’ game against the undefeated Huntington Highlanders.

In Spring Valley’s lone touchdown of the game, quarterback Dalton Fouch sent a quick pass down to the endzone and it was caught by Dalton Caldwell.

The Timberwolves attempted an extra point but it was blocked by the Highlanders. Huntington went on to win the game, 9-6, staying undefeated.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter