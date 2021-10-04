Player of the Week: Spring Valley’s Dalton Caldwell

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Player of the Week comes from the Spring Valley Timberwolves’ game against the undefeated Huntington Highlanders.

In Spring Valley’s lone touchdown of the game, quarterback Dalton Fouch sent a quick pass down to the endzone and it was caught by Dalton Caldwell.

The Timberwolves attempted an extra point but it was blocked by the Highlanders. Huntington went on to win the game, 9-6, staying undefeated.