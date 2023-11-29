MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Reed Sunahara has resigned as West Virginia University volleyball head coach, Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker announced today.

“I want to thank Reed for his contributions to our volleyball program and wish him nothing but the best in his next endeavor,” Baker said. “While we will move swiftly, we will also do our due diligence to bring our volleyball student-athletes the right leader to move our program forward.”

West Virginia completed the 2023 season last Saturday with a loss at Oklahoma to finish with a 9-21 record. Sunahara coached nine seasons with the Mountaineers and compiled a 106-156 (.406) overall record. The Mountaineers finished with a 32-114 (.219) record in Big 12 Conference play under Sunahara.

“I want to thank all the student-athletes and coaches that have been in our program during the past nine years for their commitment and dedication,” Sunahara said. “Together, we have enjoyed some great memories, and it was an honor to lead West Virginia Volleyball to it’s first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. I want this program to succeed, and I wish it nothing but the best moving forward.”

A national search for West Virginia’s fifth volleyball coach will begin immediately.